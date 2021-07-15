Left Parties Stage Protest In Ranchi Over Activist Stan Swamy's Death

Stan Swamy's Death: Left parties staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Over a week since Stan Swamy passed away in judicial custody in a Mumbai hospital after being denied bail, Left parties and other organisations on Thursday staged a protest and sat in dharna outside the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi demanding a judicial probe into the death of the rights activist as well as the release of all political prisoners.

Stan Swamy was arrested from Ranchi by the NIA last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the January 2018 Bhima Koregaon case. He died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital while his bail petition on medical grounds was scheduled to be heard in the Bombay High Court on July 6.

Speaking to ANI, CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat said, "His death was murder under a conspiracy. He was in NIA custody which directly comes under Home Minister Amit Shah. Judicial Investigation should be done in the matter and also all such political prisoners who are lodged in jails across the country must be released."

She also demanded from the state government to pay real tribute by taken steps in light of PIL filed by Stan Swamy in the High Court.

