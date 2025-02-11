"Stampede Happened But...": Hema Malini On Kumbh

Hema Malini, the BJP's MP from Mathura, today doubled down on the comment on Kumbh that had sparked a huge controversy. The actor-turned-politician, who earlier said that the said the stampede that killed 30 people was "not a very big incident", today insisted that the Maha Kumbh was a success despite that.

Asked about the traffic situation on roads leading to Prayagraj amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, Hema Malini told reporters, "There is a crowd because everyone wants to participate in 'snan' before February 26."

Then she went on to add that the Kumbh is "well maintained and everyone is praising".

"The (stampede) incident that happened, happened. That doesn't mean that the entire Maha Kumbh is a failure," she added.

Thirty people were killed and more than 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Kumbh in January.

"It was not a very big incident. I don't know how big it was (but) it is being exaggerated," Hema Malini had said the day after. The stampede, she added, was 'inevitable' given "so many people are coming... very difficult to manage".

Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration for a "very well-managed" religious gathering, she had added, "Everything was done very well".







