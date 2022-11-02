Sriram Krishnan: 5 Points On Indian-Origin Techie Helping Elon Musk Revamp Twitter

Thirty-seven-year-old Sriram Krishnan is an ex-Twitter employee and a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (also called a16z) which invested in Musk's buyout of Twitter. Mr Sriram also serves on the boards of Bitski, Hopin, and Polywork.

An engineer and a highly-claimed technologist, Mr Krishnan was born in Chennai and graduated in BTech In Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Anna University. According to New York Times, he was born in "typical middle-class Indian family'' and moved to the United States at the age of 21 in 2005. His father worked in the insurance sector, while his mother was a homemaker.

His tech career started in Microsoft in 2005, where he mostly worked for the Windows Azure division. At Twitter, he worked on projects including its main timeline, building new UI for the platform, search and audience growth among others. He also developed mobile ad products At Facebook (now Meta) and Snap.

In 2021, he joined Andreesen Horowitz, which is a major investor in Clubhouse, a social audio app that was released in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mr Krishnan has made 23 investments so far, the latest being Seed Round for Lasso Labs on October 4. Lasso Labs raised $4.2 million through the investments.