Srinagar Recognised As 'World Craft City', To 'Boost' Handicraft Sector

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has been officially recognised as a 'World Craft City' by the World Crafts Council, an official spokesperson said here. The recognition would boost the handloom and handicraft sector, which will benefit tourism and infrastructure development, the spokesperson said.

"This prestigious honour underscores the city's rich heritage and the exceptional skills of its artisans whose dedication and artistry have earned global acclaim," the spokesperson said Sunday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the recognition is a testament to the hard work and exceptional talent of artisans and it highlights the cultural richness of Srinagar.

"We are committed to supporting our artisans and ensuring that this accolade translates into tangible benefits for the community," he said.

Mr Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown steadfast support for Jammu and Kashmir's handicraft and handloom sector.

The recognition as a 'World Craft City' will have a transformative impact on the handloom and handicraft sector, fostering growth, sustainability, and innovation.

With increased global recognition, Srinagar's crafts will gain enhanced visibility on the international stage, opening up new markets and opportunities for artisans, the spokesperson said.

The sector is likely to attract greater investment and funding, aiding in infrastructure development and introducing modern techniques while preserving traditional methods, he said.

"Artisans will have access to advanced training programmes and workshops, further honing their skills and fostering innovation in their craft. The increase in demand for Srinagar's unique crafts is expected to boost production, leading to job creation and improved livelihoods for artisans and their families," he said.

Tourism in Srinagar is also set to benefit significantly from this recognition. The city is expected to draw more tourists interested in cultural and craft heritage, providing them with immersive experiences of the vibrant artisan communities, the spokesperson said.

He said the city's cultural and craft heritage will attract tourists seeking authentic experiences, including visits to artisan workshops and cultural events showcasing Srinagar's vibrant crafts.

