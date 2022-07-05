Srinagar-Leh Highway Blocked After Flash Floods Hit Jammu And Kashmir

According to a report, several houses were inundated and caused partial damage.

Cloudburst triggered by heavy rains caused flash floods which blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

The flash floods occurred in the Shah Mohallah Kullan area of Kangan in the Ganderbal district.

According to a report, several houses were inundated and caused partial damage.

Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway.

This happened while the Amarnath Yatra has begun in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Yatra began on June 29 from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

