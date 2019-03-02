6 Dead After Bus Skids Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

The injured people are being treated at a nearby hospital.(Representational)

Six persons were killed and over were 30 injured when a Srinagar-bound bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place late on Friday night.

The accident happened at Chandeh village near Surinsar around midnight when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle which rolled down into the gorge, the officials said.

The driver had reportedly taken the interior route to dodge traffic police in view of the restrictions on the main Jammu-Srinagar national highway which was opened for traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Friday after five days of closure due to landslides caused by heavy rain and snowfall.

Rescue operations are underway at the site. The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.