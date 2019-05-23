Election Results: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Congratulates PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Sri Lanka PM said he looks forward to working closely with PM Modi

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government looked all set to form the government for a second term at the Centre.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you," Mr Wickremesinghe tweeted.

As counting of the ballots for 542 Lok Sabha seats for the world's largest democracy is underway, the BJP seems to lead on over 288 seats while the Indian National Congress is placed second in the list with 50 seats, according to Election Commission trends.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 282 seats, 10 more than the halfway mark, on its own and crossed the 300 mark with its allies.

If the trends convert into seats, this would be the first time in more than 40 years in India that a party with a majority on its own will be coming back to power with a similar showing.

The Lok Sabha polls, which commenced on April 11 and concluded on May 19, saw approximately 90 crore voters exercising their right to franchise and deciding the fate of around 8,000 candidates across 542 seats in the country.

