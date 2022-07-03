Lanka Gives 5-Year Visas To Indian Business Leaders To Promote Investment

India has sent assistance worth several billion US dollars to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Minister Dhammika Perera handed five-year visas to Indian business leaders in the island nation to promote investment in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said, "Hon'ble Minister @_dhammikaperera handing over 5-year visas to #Indian business leaders in #SriLanka!! This is a welcome step in enhancing ease of business and promoting investments in Sri Lanka."

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian High Commissioner to Colombo Gopal Baglay met Sri Lanka's Trade Minister and discussed diverse facets of the trade.

"High Commissioner met Minister for Trade Hon'ble Nalin Fernando today. They discussed diverse facets of bilateral trade, such as increasing trade volume, creating platforms to facilitate business linkages between India and Sri Lanka," the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted.

India has sent assistance worth several billion US dollars to rescue the money-strapped Sri Lankan government, accompanied by shiploads of humanitarian aid, cooking gas, large quantities of fuel, and medicinal supplies.

On June 3, Mr Baglay handed over a total of 3.3 tons of essential medical supplies to the 1990 Suwaseriya Ambulance Service.

Mr Baglay said that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar was apprised of the looming shortage of medical supplies faced by the Foundation during his visit to the Suwaseriya Headquarters in Colombo in March.

India's assistance to Sri Lanka includes a massive $3 billion credit line assistance, 40,000 metric tons of diesel, shipments of rice, milk powder, and medicinal drugs worth Rs 2 Billion. Further, 40,000 metric tons of petrol and 4,00,000 metric tons of cooking gas also arrived from India.