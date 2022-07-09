Sri Lankan Crisis: Protesters Break Into President's Residence

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was moved to the Army headquarters last night following intelligence reports that the situation "would go out of control", a top government source told NDTV.

Holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, thousands of protesters surrounded president's official residence this morning after police withdrew a curfew order following legal challenge from opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association.

The police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, a witness was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The protesters even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.

"In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace," ex-cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya tweeted with #GoHomeGota.

The island nation is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.

Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.

Despite a severe shortage of fuel that has stalled transportation services, demonstrators packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo to protest the government's failure to protect them from economic ruin.

"We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us," said Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km (30 miles) north of Colombo, to join the protest.