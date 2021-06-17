Sputnik V To Offer Booster Shots Against Delta Variant To Other Vaccine Makers

Sputnik V received emergency use authorisation in India in April (Representational)

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) today said its Covid vaccine Sputnik V will soon offer a booster shot or the second dose of the vaccine, which has been adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, to other vaccine manufacturers.

"Sputnik V will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, to other vaccine manufacturers," Sputnik V said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Russian vaccine on Tuesday affirmed that Sputnik V's efficacy is better on the Delta variant than any other vaccine that has published results on the strain so far.

"RDIF: #SputnikV is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far-- the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal," Sputnik V had tweeted on Tuesday.

In April, the vaccine received emergency use authorisation in India, making it the third vaccine to be made available in the country.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been importing the shots from Russia. The vaccine is also being manufactured in India.

The Delta variant has been listed as the fourth Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is believed to have led to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in many countries, including the devastating second wave in India.

"The #SputnikV vaccine will be available in 9 more cities across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda," as per the Sputnik V official handle.