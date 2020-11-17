'Spreading Lies, Creating New Illusions': Congress After Amit Shah Tweets

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror, Amit Shah tweeted (File)

The Congress has pointed out that it is not part of Jammu and Kashmir's People's Alliance, and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "spreading lies", in a reference to his tweets earlier today. Mr Shah had slammed the People's Alliance, accusing it of getting "foreign forces to intervene" in the Article 370 issue and asked the Congress its position on the issue.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," his tweet read.

"To spread lies, fraud and creating new illusions have become the way of the Modi government," senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said this evening.

"It's a shame that Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping aside the responsibility of the national security and is making false, misleading and mischievous statements on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.

Mr Shah's volley of tweets came after the "People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration" -- a conglomerate of parties who mean to fight for the restoration of the state's special status -- decide they would contest the locals elections as an alliance.

Both Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah -- arch-rivals who came together in the People's Alliance -- alleged that he was reacting to the Alliance's decision.

"I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon'ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People's Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP & newly formed King's party a free run in J&K. We didn't oblige them," tweeted Omar Abdullah had tweeted.

"Only in J&K can leaders be detained & called anti-national for participating in elections & supporting the democratic process," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.