Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: List Of Witnesses Presented In Court

Gauri Lankesh was killed outside her residence in 2017.

The Special Public Prosecutor in the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh filed a list of witnesses before a Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court.

The SPP submitted the list to the court on Saturday.

In response, the defendants' attorney appealed for a list of electronic evidence that are part of the investigation.

The court has adjourned the hearing to June 6 for objections, if any to the plea, to be filed. The trial will be held from July 4 to July 8 and for a week every month.

Ms Lankesh was killed outside her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city on September 5, 2017.