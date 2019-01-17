Sports Authority Director Among 4 Arrested By CBI For Alleged Corruption

The sports authority had reportedly sought the CBI's help in the case.

The CBI arrested four officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) -- including a director -- during a raid on the agency's Lodhi Road office in New Delhi on Thursday, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. Two other individuals were also taken into custody in the course of the ongoing operation.

The CBI officials reportedly reached the SAI headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium around 5 pm and sealed the premises. The raids were conducted over complaints of alleged corruption in the agency's transport department, sources said.

"There were complaints that some officials were taking bribes for approving work," ANI quoted a source as saying. The sports authority had reportedly asked the CBI to investigate the matter, he added.

According to news agency PTI, the CBI arrested SAI Director SK Sharma, Junior Accounts Officer Harinder Prasad, Supervisor Lalit Jolly and senior official VK Sharma, besides private contractor Mandeep Ahuja and his employee Yunus. It is alleged that the officials were sitting on pending bills of Rs 19 lakh, demanding 3% of the amount as bribe in return for clearing them.

"There is zero tolerance for corruption in the SAI. We will support any action against corruption," said SAI director general Neelam Kapoor.

Further details are awaited as the raid is still on.

