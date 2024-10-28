Spiritual Preacher Jaya Kishori Faces Backlash For Flaunting Luxury Dior Bag Worth Rs 2 Lakh

Jaya Kishori, spiritual orator, seen with a Dior handbag at an airport

Spiritual preacher and singer Jaya Kishori is receiving criticism after she was photographed with a tote bag valued at over Rs 2 lakh. The 29-year-old Hindu preacher was seen carrying the custom Dior “Book Tote” at an airport. Soon after the picture circulated on social media, people wondered if she even believed in her teachings on non-materialism and detachment.

Ms Kishori, who has a substantial following courtesy her spiritual discourses and singing, has reportedly often stressed the importance of renouncing material possessions in favour of spiritual growth. However, the sight of her with such an expensive accessory has led many to question the authenticity of her message.

“Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori deleted her video where she was carrying a Dior bag worth Rs 210,000 only. Btw she preaches non-materialism & calls herself a devotee of Lord Krishna. One more thing: Dior makes bags by using calf leather," said a user on X, pointing out this contradiction.

Another agreed, saying, “Jaya Kishori tells people not to be materialistic, yet she herself uses a luxury bag costing over Rs. 2 lakh. Most of these preachers are like this, using our religion to profit and live a lavish life.”

Someone called her a “fraud and scammer.”

“Jaya Kishori is now a glamorous girl more than a religious speaker,” a comment read.

In an earlier interview, when asked about her preaching of leaving behind all worldly desires, she said, "I do not say to stay away from worldly desires, because I myself do not live that way. I won't lie to you by saying to stay away from attachment to materialistic things while I charge you and roam around in a car. I do not say that. If you want to practise detachment, then do so. I have chosen the householder's way of life, and I will live according to that."

Dior bags are crafted from high-quality materials that can vary by style, collection, and season. Common materials include different types of leather, such as calfskin and lambskin and exotic leathers like alligator or crocodile skin. The lining may be made of silk, cotton or leather, and some bags may include accents of suede or exotic skins like snake or lizard.

Recently, Dior started using eco-friendly recycled materials in certain collections. Iconic styles such as the Lady Dior often feature leather with metal hardware, while the Book Tote is typically made of cotton canvas with leather trim.