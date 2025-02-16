"Personal Life Not Anyone's Business": Jaya Kishori On Rs 2 Lakh Dior Bag Row

Months after facing backlash for carrying a Rs 2 lakh handbag, spiritual preacher and singer Jaya Kishori has addressed her critics, dismissing the controversy as an attempt to damage her reputation. "When people can't compete with your character, they attack your reputation," she told news agency ANI in an interview.

The 29-year-old was photographed at an airport in October last year with a Dior "Book Tote" bag. Soon after the picture went viral, many questioned whether her teachings on non-materialism and detachment aligned with her lifestyle. Critics also accused her of hypocrisy, questioning how she could claim to be a devotee of Lord Krishna - who is revered for his association with cows - while allegedly using a brand that manufactures bags with calf leather.

Now, dismissing the controversy, she said, "This bag has been with me for over three years. I found the entire controversy unnecessary."

"I am not here for you to connect with me as a person; I want you to connect with my message. My personal life is not anyone's business," she said. "Spirituality doesn't mean giving up everything - it simply means that these things should not consume your mind."

Asked if she believed the criticism was a deliberate attempt to tarnish her image, she firmly responded, "Yes."

She added, "The day I let go of my honesty, hard work, and humility, it won't take God even a minute to replace me."

Referring to the challenges spiritual figures face, she remarked, "When a spiritual person stands strong, he can create a powerful impact. So you shouldn't consider being a spiritual person as his weakness, thinking he is a carpet for you to trample over."

Amid allegations regarding Dior's use of leather, Jaya Kishori had previously clarified, "The bag is a customised piece. There is no leather in it, and the customisation allows it to be made according to personal preferences. My name is also engraved on it."

"I have some principles, one of which is that I do not use leather, I have never used it. But if I like something and I can buy that then I buy it," she told ANI last October.

She added, "I have never advised anyone to renounce anything. I have not renounced anything myself, so how could I suggest that to others? I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu, or saadhvi. I am a normal girl, living in a regular house with my family. I encourage the youth to work hard, earn money, and give themselves and their families a good life."