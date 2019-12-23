3 SpiceJet Flights, Grounded Over 'Potential Defect', To Begin Operations

The budget carrier has a fleet of 118 planes, including the freighters (File)

SpiceJet has said that three of its B737 freighter aircraft, which were grounded earlier this month due to a "potential defect", would return to operation today.

"The three grounded B737 freighter aircraft shall return to our operations effective December 23, on the basis of resolution provided by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

SpiceJet had informed the bourses on December 13 that during an internal examination of IAI's manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process "used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these (B737 freighter aircraft) aircraft".

"These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance," it added.

The budget carrier has a fleet of 118 planes, including the freighters.

At 9.26 a.m. today, SpiceJet was trading at Rs 92.90 a share, lower by 3.23 per cent on the BSE.