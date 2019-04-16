SpiceJet To Begin Several Non-Stop International Flights From Mumbai

The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on the new routes.

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday said that it will connect Mumbai to a host of international destinations with direct non-stop flights from May-end.

According to the airline, it will connect Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu.

"SpiceJet already connects Mumbai with a non-stop flight to Dubai and recently announced a new daily direct flight to Bangkok. The airline aims to enhance its operations between Mumbai and Dubai with two additional frequencies," the airline said in a statement.

"SpiceJet will be first and only Indian budget carrier to launch daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Colombo, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Hong Kong and Mumbai-Kathmandu sectors."

The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on the new routes.

