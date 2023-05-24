SpiceJet Hikes Salaries For Pilots To Rs 7.5 Lakh Per Month

SpiceJet operates about 250 daily flights to 48 destinations within India and to abroad destinations.

SpiceJet on Tuesday announced a substantial hike in the salary of its captains to Rs 7.5 lakh per month for 75 hours of flying.

On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, the Gurugram-based carrier said that the hike will be applicable from May 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, the salaries of trainers (DE, TRI) and first officers have also been increased commensurately.

Earlier in November, the airline had earlier revised salaries for its pilots wherein the salary of Captains had been raised to Rs 7 lakh a month for 80 hours of flying.

Additionally, the airline has announced a tenure-linked monthly loyalty reward for its Captains of up to Rs 1,00,000/- per month which would be over and above their monthly remuneration.

Earlier, chairman Ajay Singh told employees that SpiceJet has initiated the process of reviving its grounded planes with the USD 50 million funds received from the ECLGS scheme and from its internal cash accruals.

Mr Singh urged the employees to remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of services as it looks forward to more exciting years ahead.

SpiceJet operates about 250 daily flights to 48 destinations within India and to international destinations. Its fleet is a mix of aircraft including Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400s.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)