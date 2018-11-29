SpiceJet Deposits Rs 20 Crore Bank Guarantee To Airport Authority

Reports claimed that the AAI had issued a notice to the airline. (Representational)

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday deposited an additional bank guarantee worth Rs 20 crore to the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI).

According to an airline official, the additional bank guarantee is over and above the Rs 104 crore which the airline has deposited with the AAI.

The development comes after reports claimed that the AAI had issued a notice to the airline for non-payment of dues.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the airline said: "...that it is making its payments as per stipulated timelines and we stand committed to all our contractual obligations."