Speeding Truck Hits Woman In UP, Several Other Vehicles Go Over Body

The body parts of the victim have been sent for post-mortem, said the police.

A 45-year-old woman was killed when a speeding truck ran over her in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Maya Devi, a resident of Bharatpur village, was crossing the road in the morning when a speeding, unidentified truck ran over her, killing her on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar Rai of Thariyaon police station said.

After the accident, several other vehicles passed over the body, further dismembering it, the SHO said.

The body parts of the victim have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the unknown truck and its driver, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)