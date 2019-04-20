Speedbreaker Didi Lost Sleep After 2 Phases Of Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi

"It is shameful that people from neighbouring country are campaigning for the TMC," PM Modi said.

Lashing out at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said "speedbreaker didi" has lost her sleep after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally in South Dinajpur district, PM Modi accused the chief minister of fooling people in the name of ''ma, mati and manush'' (mother, land and people). "Speedbreaker didi has lost her sleep after the reports that came in post the first and second phase of polling in the state," the prime minister told a well-attended rally.

He also flayed Ms Banerjee for allowing people from the "neighbouring country" to campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the state.

"It is shameful that people from neighbouring country are campaigning for the TMC. This was done by the party to appease the minority community," PM Modi said.

The prime minister criticised Ms Banerjee for seeking proof of the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, and asked her to, instead, collect evidence against those behind chit fund scams.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.