Special Police Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Pulwama

Terrorists shot at SPO Sameer Ahmad near his residence in the Hanjan area of Pulwama.

All India | | Updated: January 01, 2019 22:54 IST
The wreath laying ceremony of the SPO was held today.


Srinagar: 

Terrorists shot dead a special police officer (SPO) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, police said.

Terrorists shot at SPO Sameer Ahmad near his residence in the Hanjan area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, a police official said.

Mir Ahmad was rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that however, the SPO succumbed to his injuries.

The police had filed a case in this regard, the official said.

