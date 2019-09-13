Special Judge's Tenure Extended In Babri Demolition Case: UP To Top Court

UP has extended the tenure of the special judge till he delivers the verdict in the Babri demolition case

The Uttar Pradesh government today informed the Supreme Court that it has complied with the top court's direction and extended the tenure of the special judge who is conducting the trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

The case involves BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti.

A bench of justices RF Nariman and Surya Kant perused the affidavit and office memo placed before it by the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told the bench that they have complied with the Supreme Court's order and extended the tenure of the special judge till he delivers the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

"We are satisfied that the needful has been done," the Supreme Court bench said while disposing of the matter.



