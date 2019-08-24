Special Coverage: Arun Jaitley Dies At 66, Leaders Across Party Lines Pay Respects

Arun Jaitley was admitted at the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley has died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital, weeks after he was admitted following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. He was 66.

The veteran BJP leader had been put on life support and was being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. Hospital sources had earlier said he was on life support. "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. Honourable Member of Parliament and former finance minister, government of India at 12:07 pm on 24 August, 2019. Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors," said AIIMS in a statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind said Mr Jaitley's death has left a "huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Mr Jaitley a very "valuable friend" who was at the "forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency". "During his long political career, Arun Jaitley Ji held multiple ministerial responsibilities, which enabled him to contribute towards India's economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations," PM Modi tweeted.

Mr Jaitley's long-time colleague and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh said he will always be remembered for "pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track."

Mr Jaitley's health has remained a concern since he underwent a renal transplant last year. A diabetic, Mr Jaitley, who was then Finance Minister, had to skip the interim budget in February when he was in hospital in the US for treatment.

Mr Jaitley was also admitted to the AIIMS for treatment in May this year.

After the BJP's victory in the national election, Mr Jaitley had written to PM Modi that he would "not be part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government" because of his health.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Mr Jaitley had written.

Here are the highlights and tributes for Arun Jaitley: