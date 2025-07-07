Space Station To Fly Over India: A Guide To Spotting The Orbiting Lab

For over two decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has circled our planet, serving as a beacon of scientific collaboration and human ingenuity. Orbiting at a blistering speed of 28,000 kilometers per hour, the ISS completes one revolution around Earth every 90 minutes, offering astronauts on board 16 sunrises and sunsets each day. But for those of us on the ground, catching a glimpse of this marvel is not only possible - it's easier than ever, thanks to NASA's "Spot the Station" mobile app and other Apps like ISS Detector.

Why Spot the Station?

The ISS is more than just a spacecraft - it's a symbol of international cooperation. Built and operated by the United States, Russia, Canada, Japan, and the European Space Agency (ESA), the station has hosted astronauts from 23 countries and supported over 4,400 scientific experiments from researchers in 109 nations. It's a floating laboratory that has cost over $150 billion to make and is a testbed for future missions to the Moon and Mars, and a platform for Earth science and technology development.

Spotting the ISS from Earth connects everyday people to this extraordinary endeavour. It's a reminder that space exploration isn't confined to rocket scientists and astronauts - it belongs to all of us. Incidentally, one can also spot the Chinese space station named 'Tiangong', which was launched in 2021.

When and where to look

The ISS is visible from Earth because it reflects sunlight, much like the Moon. However, unlike the Moon, it's not bright enough to be seen during the day. The best viewing opportunities occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset when the station is illuminated by the Sun but the sky is dark enough for it to stand out.

During these twilight windows, the ISS appears as a bright, fast-moving object - similar to a star or airplane but without flashing lights or changes in direction. It typically crosses the sky in just a few minutes, so timing is crucial.

A quick guide to spot the ISS in India

July 7: 8.48 pm to 8.55 pm

July 8: 4.59 am to 5.05 am; 7.59 pm to 8.06 pm; 9.38 pm to 9.41 pm

July 9: 4.10 am to 4.16 am; 8.48 pm to 8.53 pm

July 10: 3.22 am to 3.27 am; 4.58 am to 5.04 am; 7.59 pm to 8.05 pm

July 11: 2.34 am to 2.36 am; 4.09 am to 4.15 am

July 12: 7.59 pm to 8.03 pm

Between July 24 to August 1, there will be many passes of the ISS over India.

NASA's 'Spot the Station' app and the ISS Detector app provide detailed sighting information, including:

Time: When the station will be visible in our local time zone.

Duration: How long it will be visible before it dips below the horizon.

Maximum Height: The elevation angle from the horizon (0 degrees is the horizon, 90 degrees is directly overhead).

Appears/Disappears: Compass directions indicating where the station will enter and exit your field of view.

The 'Spot the Station' mobile app

Available for free on both iOS and Android, the Spot the Station app and ISS Detector app are a powerful tool for space enthusiasts and casual observers alike. It offers:

Push Notifications: Alerts for upcoming viewing opportunities tailored to your exact location.

Augmented Reality (AR): A virtual overlay that helps you locate the station in the sky using your phone's camera and compass.

Live Tracking: A real-time map showing the ISS's current position as it orbits Earth.

The app is designed to be user-friendly and accessible worldwide. It supports multiple languages. Users can customize notification settings to receive alerts that match their preferences and location.

Tips for a great viewing experience

To maximize your chances of spotting the ISS:

Choose the Right Time: Use the apps to find sightings during twilight hours.

Find a Clear View: Go to an open area away from tall buildings and trees.

Look Up Quickly: The station moves fast - faster than any airplane - so be ready.

Use AR Mode: Let your phone guide you with its augmented reality overlay.

Wave hello: Astronauts often encourage viewers to wave as the station passes overhead.

No telescope is needed. The ISS is visible to the naked eye. It's one of the brightest objects in the night sky when conditions are right.

Behind the scenes: Tracking the ISS

NASA's flight controllers at the Johnson Space Center in Houston monitor the ISS's trajectory using sophisticated software and real-time data. The station's path is influenced by atmospheric drag and orbital manoeuvres, so its position is updated frequently. NASA shares this data publicly in formats compatible with commercial spaceflight software, allowing enthusiasts and developers to integrate ISS tracking into their projects.

A shared human achievement

Spotting the ISS is more than a fun activity - it's a moment of connection. As you gaze up at the station, you're witnessing a living symbol of global cooperation today there are eleven astronauts from 6 countries at the space station. The astronauts on board represent a commitment to science, exploration, and unity. Whether you're in Noida, Nagpur, New York, or Nairobi, the station's flyover is a shared experience that transcends borders. Each of us 140 crore Indians have spent close to Rs 4 each to have Astronaut Shukla in space, so use your investment and relish the moment. If all goes well by 2035 the watch party will be for our own Bhartiya Antarisksha Station.

Shubhanshu Shukla's view of Earth

In a moment that will be etched in the annals of India's space history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

PM Modi expressed the collective pride of 140 crore Indians, stating, "Today you are farthest from your motherland, but you are closest to the hearts of Indians".

When asked about his first thoughts upon seeing space, Mr Shukla shared a profound realisation: "From space, you don't see any borders. The Earth looks united."

He emphasised the vastness of India, which appears much larger from orbit than on a map, and spoke of the deep sense of unity and shared humanity that space evokes. "Bharat Looks Bhavya" (Bharat looks grand)," said Group Captain Shukla, adding that it brings back a flashback to what Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma said in 1984 about India as being 'sarre jahan se achha'!

Mr Shukla described his journey to the ISS as not just a personal achievement but a symbolic leap for the entire country. "This small journey from Earth to 400 kilometers above is not only mine - it is the journey of our country," he said.

Reflecting on his childhood, he shared that he never imagined becoming an astronaut, but under the current leadership, India now offers such dreams a chance to become reality.

The conversation then turned philosophical as PM Modi remarked on the ancient Indian tradition of undertaking a 'parikrama' and Mr Shukla was actually doing a circumambulation or orbiting the Earth, and asked what part of the planet Mr Shukla was currently passing over. Though Mr Shukla didn't have the exact coordinates, he said a little while ago they had passed over Hawaii. He also described the awe-inspiring experience of orbiting the Earth 16 times a day, witnessing as many sunrises and sunsets.

Traveling at 28,000 kilometers per hour, he noted, adding with a tinge of national pride, suggesting, "This speed shows how fast our country is moving forward."