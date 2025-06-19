'Sowing Division': BJP After Karnataka Hikes Housing Quota For Minorities

The Karnataka government has increased reservation for the downtrodden and minorities under various housing schemes from 10 to 15 per cent, inviting a sharp reaction from the BJP, which has accused the Congress of "pushing religious quotas to appease its vote bank".

Announcing the decision, which has been cleared by the Siddarmaiah-led Karnataka cabinet, on Thursday, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the government had noted that the number of people without homes is higher among the downtrodden and minorities, and it is committed to providing housing for all.

"We are very particular that all should get housing. Housing for all is to be implemented and, right now, we see that the houseless are more among various downtrodden and minorities. We have increased the housing reservation from 10 to 15 per cent, looking at the ground realities," the minister said.

Mr Patil stressed that the reservation will be increased for all minority communities, including Christians, Jains and Buddhists.

"The government is very particular that the houseless, irrespective of the community they belong to, should get (houses). Housing for all is the government's resolve," he added.

Launching a scathing attack, BJP leader Amit Malviya said the decision was unconstitutional and accused the Congress of "sowing the seeds of division" and "ripping apart the social fabric of Karnataka".

"This is brazen. Blatantly illegal and unconstitutional. There can be no reservation on the basis of religion - the Constitution is unambiguous on this. Yet, the Congress government in Karnataka is hell-bent on pushing religious quotas to appease its vote bank. This isn't governance, it's dangerous social engineering," he wrote on X.

"Congress is determined to sow the seeds of division, polarise communities, and rip apart the social fabric of Karnataka - all for short-term political gain. Karnataka deserves better," he added.

Earlier Row

The state had seen another controversy over reservation earlier this year, after the Assembly had cleared the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, providing 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

The BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) had termed the Bill unconstitutional and sent a petition to the governor, claiming it would polarise society.

In April, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot sent the Bill to President Droupadi Murmu, saying that the Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion.