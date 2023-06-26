Delhi, Mumbai To Get More Rain, Warning For Punjab Too: 10 Monsoon Updates

Mumbai is likely to receive more showers over the next 48 hours, the weather office has said. Visuals on social media show waterlogging in key areas of the Maximum City. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday reviewed the situation and asked officials to take immediate steps.

Mumbai and central Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain over the next two days, a weather official said. The Colaba observatory recorded 63 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

In a tragic incident during the weekend downpour, two people cleaning drains drowned on Saturday. A separate incident left a senior citizen couple dead when a part of a building's balcony collapses in Vile Parle yesterday.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi and Mumbai together yesterday. This has happened after more than six decades. The national capital too received showers that brought respite from the sweltering heat.

The showers in Delhi left to puddles and waterlogging in some areas. A 35-year-old teacher died near New Delhi railway station after receiving a shock on holding an electric pole while wading through water.

The weather office has predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Punjab and Haryana today. Light to moderate showers are likely to continue for the next two days.

Further north, several areas in Uttarakhand were waterlogged after heavy rain. Two people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed on their journey only after a weather check.

Flash floods have hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district and over 200 people, many of them tourists, are stranded. Visuals showed several vehicles damaged after they were washed away in Kullu.

At 10 riverside areas in the country, water level has crossed the warning mark. At two places in Bihar, the riverwater level is at the danger mark. The weather office has issued an orange alert in 13 Odisha districts.