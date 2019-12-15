Southeast Delhi Schools To Be Closed On Monday After Clashes Near Jamia

In Delhi's south east district areas including Jamia, Okhla, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar, all government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Buses were set on fire and protesters clashed with police near Jamia Millia Islamia today.

All schools in southeast Delhi area will be closed on Monday in view of the situation that emerged after violence near the Jamia university, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said.

"In Delhi's south east district areas including Jamia, Okhla, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar, all government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow. Delhi government has taken the decision in view of the current situation," Mr Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Buses were set on fire and protesters clashed with police near Jamia Millia Islamia university today against the amended citizenship law.

