South West Monsoon To Hit Coastal Maharashtra Again On Monday: Weather Office

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday. (File)

The south west monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 (Monday) and will remain so for the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday which led to water-logging and traffic jams, wreaking havoc in the city. The intensity of rain reduced gradually in the last two days.

"The IMD observations revealed that south west monsoon is likely to become active on west coast from August 10-11, including in Mumbai. The situation is likely to continue for a week," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD Mumbai centre.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai had recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5:30 am on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period.