'South Not Losing Seats Doesn't Mean Northern States Won't Gain': KTR On Delimitation

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao raised concerns over what he called the possibility of a "disproportionate increase in number of seats" in the Lok Sabha and assemblies of some populous northern states after delimitation.

KT Rama Rao, or KTR, alleged a huge discrepancy in the exercise prescribed by the government decades ago to prevent a demographic crisis.

"Firstly, I think the biggest challenge is the whole intent of family planning which was prescribed by the government of India in late 70s and 80s was to ensure that the country doesn't suffer from a demographic challenge. So, those states that have done exceptionally well in population control today, if you go back in time and start penalising them, then that's certainly a travesty of justice," KTR told NDTV today after a meeting on the delimitation exercise held in Chennai got over.

The Telangana MLA cautioned that after a population-based delimitation, three-four states could end up determining the political roadmap for the whole country.

"Those states that have had explosive population growth despite the government of India's prescription, today cannot be asked to run the country and decide the future course of action for the country. What we are proposing is a fair delimitation," KTR said.

"What we are proposing is a consultative approach. What we are proposing and requesting is that the government of India does not act in a unilateral fashion. Instead, go in a consultative way," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured southern states that they won't lose even a single seat, rather they will gain seats on a pro-rata basis.

KTR, however, expressed doubt over Mr Shah's assurance.

"Southern states do not lose [seats] does not mean that northern states will not gain disproportionately. That's the concern, that the south may nominally see an increase in seats, but the north may get a disproportionate [number of seats]," KTR told NDTV.

He said it may not be accurate to say all southern states are coming together and opposing the delimitation exercise in its current form.

"Well, I think it's an issue-based thing. You know, we are Indians first, then we are south Indians, then we are Telangana, then Telugu, etc. Punjab and Odisha joined us and West Bengal is also likely to join us [on the delimitation debate]," KTR said. "I suppose it's just a good beginning on a very good issue."

The joint action committee (JAC) on delimitation at the meeting today unanimously adopted a resolution that said any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done transparently and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders.

The JAC on delimitation was held under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Leaders who attended include Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, among others. Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik joined the JAC meeting virtually.

Mr Stalin said the next meeting on the delimitation of constituencies will be held in Telangana's Hyderabad.