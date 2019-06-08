Several Injured After Clash Between BJP Workers, Police In West Bengal

Policeman and around five BJP workers were injured today after a clash in Bengal (Representational)

Several policeman and around five BJP workers were injured today after a clash during a rally in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district.

The BJP termed the rally as an 'abhinandan' (welcome) rally as police refused to allow victory rallies and imposed prohibitory orders.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh led the rally at Gangarampur in Balurghat constituency which the BJP snatched from its rival Trinamool Congress this election.

After an argument between Mr Ghosh and the police, the crowd threw bricks at the police officials.

Police first used batons and then teargas to disperse the crowd.

Mr Ghosh has blamed Trinamool Congress workers for the clashes.

The incident comes days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told police to not allow any more poll victory rallies by any party anywhere. She said victory rallies led to sporadic incidents of violence.

But on Friday Ms Banerjee's own party the Trinamool Congress, held a victory rally in Birbhum, though they did not term it as one.

Reacting to the Trinamool's rally, Mr Ghosh said Ms Banerjee was no one to decide who could hold victories rallies when and where.

Mr Ghosh yesterday held a huge victory procession at North Dinajpur's Raiganj and Kaliyaganj, the permission for which was denied by the administration, reported news agency PTI.

The BJP carried out an 'abhinandan' rally again today in North Dinajpur's Gangarampur area followed by more incidents of clashes between the party's workers and police personnel.

(With Inputs From PTI)