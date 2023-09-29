'Soundtrack Of My Life': Raghav Chadha's Heartfelt Post For Wife Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra recorded a song in her voice for Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday reacted to the special song his "singer wife" and actor Parineeti Chopra sang for him at their wedding.

"Your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life," Mr Chadha wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared the little over 2-minute long clip, in which Ms Chopra can be heard singing for their wedding rituals.

"I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed," the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said, and thanked "Mrs. Chadha".

"I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side," he added.

The video is a montage of their wedding rituals at the Leela Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur, where the couple got married on September 24.

Ms Chopra also shared the clip on her official Instagram account and said that this the "most important song" she has ever sung.

"To my husband … The most important song I've ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa," she wrote.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi.