'Sought A Stop To Recruitment': Ministry On Indians In Russian Army

Moscow has been on a global quest for more troops as the Ukraine war rages on

India on Thursday said it has been pressing Russia for early release and repatriation of its nationals employed by the Russian Army, underlining that it has sought a stop to recruitment of Indians in the war zone.

The statement comes days after two more Indians serving with the Russian military were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, taking the death count of Indians to four in the war zone.

Two years since Russia's invasion began, tens of thousands of its soldiers have been killed in Ukraine and Moscow has been on a global quest for more troops.

"We have taken up the matter with the Russian side for early release and repatriation of Indians recruited by the Russian army. We have also sought a verified stop to the recruitment," said the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson at a press conference.

Several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military, and they were forced to fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine, according to reports.

"As a result of our efforts, so far 10 Indian nationals have been released and repatriated. We continue to be in touch with the Russian side, both in New Delhi and Moscow, on this issue. This remains a matter of utmost concern for us and we expect action," the spokesperson added.

In March, 30-year-old Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan succumbed to injuries sustained while serving with Russian troops on the frontlines with Ukraine.

In February, Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangua, a 23-year-old resident of Surat in Gujarat, died in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a "security helper" in the Donetsk region.

"Four Indian nationals have been killed in the ongoing conflict so far. We are working with the Russian side for early transportation of the mortal remains of the two Indians who died recently. We are in touch with their family members as well," said the spokesperson.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in March busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

The CBI stated that these traffickers have been operating as an organised network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube, etc., and also through their local contacts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.

India is a longstanding ally of Russia and has shied away from explicit condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.