No Meals, Minimum Hand Baggage: Dos And Don'ts On Flights

Only those passengers who have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones should be allowed to travel once commercial flight operations begin from May 25, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said as part of new SOPs. Passengers will not be served meals during the journey, it said. The new SOPs were announced just days before domestic commercial flight operations from May 25. Airports have also been advised to ensure that maintain social distancing among passengers using chairs by blocking those seats that are not to be used, with proper markers/tapes. The AAI manages more than 100 airports across the country. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.

Here are the do's and don't under new SOPs:

Do's

Aarogya Setu app must for all

Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all except children below 14 years of age, the Airport Authority said. All other departing passengers must be registered on the app on their mobile phones and it will be verified by the CISF or the airport staff at the entry gate of the terminal building, the AAI said.

Passengers to reach two hours before departure

Passengers should reach airport two hours before the scheduled time of departure. Those who have departure in next four hours will only be allowed to enter the terminal building.

Entry gates must be kept open to avoid crowding

The AAI instructed airport operators that all entry gates of the terminal building must be kept open in order to avoid crowding.

Carpets soaked with bleach must to disinfect shoes

Mats or carpets soaked with bleach - sodium hypochlorite solution - must be placed at the entrance of the terminal building to disinfect shoes, the SOP said.

Only web-check allowed, get baggage tag online too

One check-in bag per passenger; baggage tag to be printed online and attached to luggage

Bag must be dropped off at least one hour before flight.

Dont's

Senior citizens, pregnant women should avoid travel

The ministry has said vulnerable persons, including the elderly, pregnant women and passengers with health issues should avoid air travel.

Use of trolleys to be discouraged in departure/ arrival area

Passengers should be discouraged to use trolleys in departure or arrival area, new SOP says. Select few passengers who require trolley due to genuine reasons will be provided on request basis only," it stated.

No newspapers, magazines in terminal building

Airport operators must ensure that no newspapers and magazines are provided anywhere in the terminal building, the SOP said.

No passengers from containment zones allowed

No meals to be served

Passengers will not be provided meals during the flight, the SOP says, adding passengers will not be permitted to bring their own food. Water bottles will be kept on every seat.

