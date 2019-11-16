2 Lashkar Terrorists Arrested With Ammunition In Jammu And Kashmir

Cases under the relevant section of the law have been registered (Representational)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and three others were arrested with incriminating material in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Saturday.

The police arrested Ulfat Bashir Mir, resident of Nowpora Jageer, and Darpora Bomai-resident Aijaz Ahmad Bhat at a checkpoint at Kupwara Byepass crossing. Incriminating materials including ammunition were recovered from their possession.

In a separate incident, three people identified as Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir both and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir were arrested and incriminating materials including threat posters were recovered from their possession, the police said.

While Ahmad and Nazir are from Brath-Kalan area, Zahir is a resident of Check Brath area of Sopore district.

"Initial investigation into the matters reveals that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Sopore area," a press release said.

Cases under the relevant section of the law have been registered at Sopore Police Station.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.