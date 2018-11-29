Soon, Necklaces Equipped With GPS, Panic Button For Women In Maharashtra

When pressed, the panic buttons will alert the nearest police stations. (Representational)

In a unique initiative for ensuring women safety, Maharashtra government will manufacture and provide necklaces equipped with GPS and a panic button, which can be used to send a distress signal to police in case of emergency.

The announcement was made by Minister of State for Home (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar. He said the government is finalising a scheme under which the "chains" with panic buttons will be made available for Rs 1,000 or less. "Such chains are available in many western countries....In the next one month, the technology will be finalised and we will float a tender," Mr Kesarkar said.

Shiv Sena legislator Neelam Gorhe demanded a security committee be set up in every 'Ashramshala' for the safety of girls.Congress legislators Husna Bano Khalife, NCP's Vidya Chavan and Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande also expressed concern about safety of girls at Ashramshalas.

Mr Kesarkar added that the chains or necklaces which the government is planning to make available will have a GPS chip and a button, which, when pressed, will alert the nearest police station. "A monitoring place would be set up in the police control room so that the woman's location can be ascertained,"