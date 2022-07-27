Sonia Gandhi Questioning May End Today, Was Prompt In Answering: Sources

Sonia Gandhi was "quick" in answering questions, Enforcement Directorate officials said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's questioning on money laundering allegations linked to the National Herald case is likely to end today, sources in the Enforcement Directorate said today.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was asked over 70 questions in the last two days of questioning, the sources said. She was at the Enforcement Directorate's office for eight hours.

Enforcement Directorate officials said Sonia Gandhi was "quick" in answering questions.

Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's questioning took place over five days and he was asked around 150 questions.

On Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for six hours.

Mrs Gandhi was reportedly asked questions on her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate is expected to match her statement with that of Rahul Gandhi as both are majority stakeholders in Young Indian, officials said.

The Gandhis are being investigated in what is called the "National Herald case" involving the Young Indian's takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper founded by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Enforcement Directorate says the Young Indian also took over Rs 800 crore in assets of AJL. According to the Income Tax department, this should be considered an asset of the shareholders of Young Indian -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi - for which they should pay tax.

Denying any wrongdoing, the Congress asserts that the Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company and so, there can be no question of money laundering.

On both days of questioning, the Congress president went to the probe agency's office with daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was present with her medicines. Medical staff were also kept on standby.

On each day of the Gandhis' questioning in Delhi, the Congress has carried out massive street protests and has clashed with the police, undeterred by heavy security.

Rahul Gandhi was among the Congress leaders who were detained yesterday during a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the heart of Delhi.

A video showed cops manhandling Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas and pulling his hair while trying to push him into a car.