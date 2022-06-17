Sonia Gandhi Undergoes Procedure, Has Respiratory Infection: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, admitted to a Delhi hospital as she developed a nosebleed following a coronavirus infection, underwent a "follow-up procedure" on Thursday morning, the party said on Friday. "A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission," said a press release by Jairam Ramesh, the party's general secretary for communications.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 12 after "she developed profuse bleeding from the nose". She had tested positive on June 2.

She is currently being treated for the respiratory infection along with other post-Covid symptoms, Mr Ramesh said. "She continues to be under close observation and treatment."

A statement on Congress President's health condition. pic.twitter.com/4tVBtgyhEi — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 17, 2022

Her son and daughter, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have regularly been with her , it is learnt. Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday night reached the hospital and stayed there to look after his mother, ANI reported.

Citing her health, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had asked the Enforcement Directorate to defer the next hearing of his ongoing questioning in an alleged money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Rahul Gandhi, who has already been questioned for more than 30 hours over three days, is now to be questioned next Monday, June 20. The Congress MP had earlier been summoned for Friday.

Sonia Gandhi was also summoned for questioning but has been given time till June 23 due to her illness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who wished her a speedy recovery. "Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19," he tweeted after she tested positive.