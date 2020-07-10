Sonia Gandhi To Hold Virtual Meet With Congress Lok Sabha MPs Tomorrow

Sonia Gandhi will hold the meeting with the MPs through video conferencing (File)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha MPs on Saturday through video conferencing.

The meeting is expected to discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the current political situation.

The Congress has been seeking direct cash transfer to the vulnerable sections in the fight against coronavirus. It has also been targeting the government over its handling of border tensions with China.

The party has slammed the government over the hike in the price of petroleum products.

It has also said that the government is taking important policy decisions without debate or scrutiny in parliament.

