Sonia Gandhi Has Covid, Won't Impact June 8 Summons For Probe, Says Party

New Delhi:
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid and isolated herself. The party has clarified that as of now, she would appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8 for questioning in the National Herald case.
Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told news agency ANI, "Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19. She has developed mild fever & some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is."