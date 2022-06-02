Sonia Gandhi Has Covid, Won't Impact June 8 Summons For Probe, Says Party

Sonia Gandhi is receiving necessary medical attention, the Congress said

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid and isolated herself. The party has clarified that as of now, she would appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8 for questioning in the National Herald case.

Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told news agency ANI, "Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19. She has developed mild fever & some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is."