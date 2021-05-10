'Need To Put House In Order': Sonia Gandhi To Congress On Poll Results

Sonia Gandhi was delivering opening remarks at a CWC meeting (File)

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday demanded that the party "take note of our serious setbacks (and) put our house in order", after yet more disappointing performances in elections.

She said senior leaders from Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Bengal - the states that went to the polls in April-May - would be required to "brief us, very frankly, on our performance..."

"We want them to tell us why we performed well below expectation. These results tell us clearly that we need to put our house in order," Mrs Gandhi said, as she delivered the opening remarks at a meeting of the CWC (Congress Working Committee) - the party's highest decision-making body.

"We have to take note of our serious setbacks. To say we are deeply disappointed is to make an understatement. I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly," she added.

The Congress is also set to discuss elections to choose a new President - a sensitive subject given the divide between senior leaders over the leadership of the party and its continuing poor performances.

The election schedule is to be read out at the end of today's meeting, Mrs Gandhi said.

Mrs Gandhi's strong words about election results come days after she described their performance in last month's Assembly polls as "very disappointing" and added that it was "unexpectedly so".

The Congress struggled to appeal to voters in this round of elections.

In Bengal, where the party joined hands with the Left, it was shut out and the alliance was decimated. By contrast the Trinamool swept to victory with 213 seats to the BJP's 77.

In Assam - widely seen as a stronghold until it was breached in 2016 - the party did marginally better, winning 29 of 95 seats it contested. But it failed to challenge the BJP, which returned to power.

In Kerala, the Congress at least held its ground, losing just one seat from 2016 to finish with 41. The Left front, however, registered a commanding win by claiming 99 seats. The BJP won zero seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the party was part of the winning DMK-led alliance and performed relatively better, winning 18 of 25 allocated seats. It, however, failed to return to power in Puducherry - where its government crashed days before polling - after the NR Congress-BJP pairing won 16 of 30 seats.

These results come after a poor performance in Bihar, where elections were held in October-November. The party allied with the Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, but won just 19 of 70 seats it contested and the alliance finished just 15 seats short of overthrowing the BJP-JDU government.

Over the past year senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal have expressed concern over the direction of the party. In August, 23 of them wrote to Mrs Gandhi to call for "full time" and visible" leadership, triggering a row that split the party down the middle.

In January, the party, after controversial (and public) spats between senior leaders, said a new Congress chief would be elected in June, after the 2021 state elections were completed.