Sonia Gandhi Never Mentioned 'Sovereignty' Of Karnataka, Admits Congress

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi never used the word "sovereignty" in her address in Karnataka, the party admitted today amid a huge political row. It is an acknowledgement of sorts that the former party chief was misquoted by the party's twitter handle. The error triggered a huge political flashpoint and even reached the Election Commission, which has asked part chief Mallikarjun Kharge for a clarification.

"The word 'sovereignty' was never used by Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji in her speech dated May 6, 2023 at Hubballi, Karnataka. Since this has been erroneously reported - it is being deleted," tweeted the Congress today, posting a copy of her speech and its YouTube video.

The word 'sovereignty' was never used by Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji in her speech dated May 6, 2023 at Hubballi, Karnataka.



Since this has been erroneously reported - it is being deleted.

The now-deleted tweet had read: "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity".

The tweet had triggered a huge BJP attack. Alleging that any remark on sovereignty for a state amounts to a suggestion of secession, the party wrote to the Election Commission, demanding action against the Congress and Sonia Gandhi.

"Karnataka is a very important member state in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member State of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous & pernicious consequences," its letter read.

The tweet also triggered a sharp attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in his final rally before the Karnataka elections, accused the Congress of openly advocating to "separate" Karnataka from India.

The "tukde-tukde gang" had reached the Congress's top level, he had alleged, accusing the Gandhis of "working against India's interests".

On Monday, the Election Commission asked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify the tweet. "You are requested to clarify and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP," the Election Commission said.