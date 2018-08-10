Sonia Gandhi Leads Opposition Protest Over Rafale Deal Outside Parliament

Protests over the NDA's Rafale deal erupted outside the parliament today and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led the opposition in its demand for a probe. Senior Congress leaders were seen holding placards that said, "We demand JPC", "Modi Corruption Exposed", Rafale Cover-Up Out In the Open" etc.

"We are demanding the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Rafale deal. We will demand a debate on the deal in the Rajya Sabha," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told NDTV.

Congress leaders also turned down a breakfast invite from Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for Friday morning after the lawmakers weren't allowed to raise their concerns around the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Mr Naidu had refused to first decline permission to leaders from the Congress and others to raise their demand for a parliamentary probe into the Rafale deal, and even switched off their microphones and hurriedly push through two bills despite their protests.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of trying to block attempts in the media to independently report what the party calls a scam.

Mr Gandhi had attacked Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament last month, for "lying to the country when she contended a secrecy pact didn't allow the government to put out details of the deal". The charge was forcefully rebutted by the minister, who called it "absolutely wrong".

"It was agreement of secrecy," she said and quoted the French President Emmanuel Macron's interviews to two media organisations.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley also termed the allegations of misdoings in the Rafale deal as "unsubstantiated" and "reprocessed lies".

"There is not a grain of truth in the wild allegations repeated nor anything substantiating in the purported facts and voluminous documents marshalled to corroborate the baseless accusations, Mr Jaitley said in a Facebook post titled 'The Rafale Falsehood Repeated'.