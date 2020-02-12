Sonia Gandhi Accepts Resignations Of PC Chacko, Subhash Chopra After Delhi Poll Debacle

PC Chacko was the Delhi Congress in-charge (File)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko and state president Subhash Chopra.

Following the debacle in the Delhi Assembly elections, Mr Chacko tendered his resignation on Monday while Mr Chopra submitted it on Tuesday.

As of now, Shakti Singh Gohil has been appointed as the interim in-charge of Delhi, who will also continue to be in-charge of Bihar till the final appointment is made.

A notification issued by KC Venugopal, General Secretary said: "Congress interim president has accepted the resignation of PC Chacko and Subhash Chopra. Shakti Singh Gohil has been appointed as interim in-charge."

The party's internal rift came out in the open after the Congress lost the recently held Delhi Assembly elections. The party reprimanded the Delhi leaders earlier on Wednesday.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the leaders should introspect on their roles in the party campaign for the elections before blaming each other.

The party, which got 22 per cent votes in the Lok Sabha polls held last year, ended up with less than a 5 per cent vote share in the Delhi Assembly elections.