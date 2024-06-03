Sonia Gandhi Asked About Exit Polls, Her Expectations. What She Said

Sonia Gandhi visited DMK office in Delhi on M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary

The INDIA Opposition bloc is hopeful that the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be "completely opposite" to exit poll predictions that have predicted another big victory for the BJP-led NDA, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told news agency PTI.

Asked what are her expectations for tomorrow, the Congress parliamentary party chairperson replied, "We have to wait, just wait and see. We are very hopeful that our results are completely the Opposite of what the exit polls are saying."

Mrs Gandhi today visited the DMK office in Delhi to pay tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi, on his 100th birth anniversary. Other leaders of the INDIA bloc, including CPI general secretary D Raja, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav also attended the event. Senior DMK leaders TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva accompanied them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, visited the DMK's office to pay his tributes.

"It's my pleasure to be here with my colleagues from the DMK on the very auspicious occasion of the 100th anniversary of Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi. I had the good fortune of meeting him on many occasions, listening to what he had to say, and benefiting from his words of wisdom and advice. I feel fortunate to have met him. My best wishes to all of you on this celebratory day," Mrs Gandhi said on the occasion.

Votes polled in the seven-phase Lok Sabha election will be counted tomorrow. While the exit polls have predicted that the Narendra Modi-led BJP is set for another term, the INDIA bloc has claimed that it will win over 295 seats and form the government.

Asked about the exit poll projections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday termed it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fantasy poll" and reiterated that the INDIA Opposition bloc will get over 295 seats -- comfortably past the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.