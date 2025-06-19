"Don't Know Anything About Sanjay Verma": Sonam Raghuvanshi's Brother

As Sanjay Verma's name surfaced in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, said that he does not know Sanjay.

On Wednesday, Govind told the reporters, "...I don't know anything about Sanjay Verma. I had come to show you all the places where Raj used to work. Nothing has been seized from here. I don't know anything about Sanjay. I have also learned today that Sanjay's name is also coming up in this..."

Earlier on Wednesday, Govind agreed to the Raja's family's appeal for a narco test.

While speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Govind claimed, "Whatever truth there was, I have shared almost everything with the media and with them. And even after that, if they still have doubts, they can have an investigation done; we are absolutely ready to come forward for that investigation as well. I am personally visiting their house... and trying to understand the situation... a big tragedy has happened in their home... so I also want that if they are demanding a narco test, then it should definitely be conducted."

Govind added, "I have come to know that the Meghalaya Police came yesterday... I don't know what will happen next. I have been called to Shillong to give a statement, but there's no confirmation yet... no strong follow-up either. I told them that if there is any emergency, they should inform me - I will take the first available flight and come."

Govind informed of the valuable items in possession of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi. "Some jewellery, like a pendant and a few other items such as earrings or nose rings, I think she took with her... the rest of the jewellery is in our custody. She might have taken around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in cash... nothing else. She definitely took two mobile phones - one office phone and one personal phone. No other valuable items were taken," he said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team on Tuesday reconstructed the crime scene as part of their investigations. The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and three others.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, said that the reconstruction of the crime scene was very successful as the police "got a very clear picture now."

Detailing the reconstruction of the crime scene, SP Vivek Syiem said that one more machete used to murder Raja Raghuvanshi still needs to be recovered.

After their wedding in Indore, Raja and Sonam travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

After weeks of search for "missing" Sonam, she surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 8 and later surrendered at the police station.

Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's lover who allegedly hatched the plan for Raja's murder, has also been arrested along with the hitmen -- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.