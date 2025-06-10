'Letting Children Go So Far...': Mohan Yadav On Lesson From Meghalaya Murder

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over Raja Raghuvanshi's murder. Sonam Raghuvanshi has been arrested after being missing for over two weeks following the killing. Raja was killed by friends of Sonam's alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, in Meghalaya on May 23.

Expressing grief over the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, which was allegedly plotted by his wife Sonam, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also said parents should think whether they should let their children go so far.

The couple - Raja was 29 years old and Sonam is 24 - had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, a day after Sonam was taken into custody after being missing for over two weeks, Mr Yadav said society can learn several lessons from the murder.

"The Sonam Raghuvanshi-Raja Raghuvanshi incident is painful and a lesson to society. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage, things need to be thought through very minutely. Letting children go so far also needs to be thought about. I am hurt by this incident, it is very painful," he said in Hindi.

Raja Raghuvanshi, who was from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was killed by three friends of Sonam's alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, in the Sohra area - which is also known as Cherrapunji - of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on May 23.

Raja's body was found in a gorge near a waterfall, a machete used in the murder lying next to it, on June 2. There was no sign of Sonam, triggering speculation that she had been kidnapped and had also been attacked.

Sonam then surfaced at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday and asked the owner if she could call her family.

She was taken into police custody around 2 am.

Police said Sonam was in love with Raj Kushwaha, 21, who was an employee in her family-run business and the two had plotted to get rid of Raja, whom Sonam had married on May 11. Kushwaha asked three of his friends to help kill Raja and promised them money in return.

Sonam, police said, had initially offered Rs 4 lakh for the murder and then increased the amount five-fold to Rs 20 lakh.

On May 23, Sonam and Raja went trekking, aiming to get to the top of a steep peak to see the waterfall. They were being trailed by the murderers and, when they reached a deserted spot, Sonam allegedly asked them to kill Raja.

Sources said sonam also then helped throw the body of her husband, whom she had married less than two weeks ago, into the gorge.

Sonam, Kushwaha and the three friends have all been arrested.