Sonam Raghuvanshi's 3 Mobile Phones And A WhatsApp "Mistake"

The police got a major breakthrough in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case after the newly married Indore woman, Sonam, who along with three hitmen murdered her husband, decided to check her WhatsApp messages and turned on data connection.

The couple had four mobile phones. After the three hitmen killed her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, she broke his phone and threw away the damaged device, the police said.

The other three mobile phones which belonged to Sonam are still missing, and the police are searching for them.

However, Sonam did something which made the police trace her - after she reached Indore, she activated her SIM card and turned on data to check WhatsApp messages. She used one of the three phones to do this, the police said.

After the arrest, she has not revealed what happened to her phone, and the police are still questioning her. A search for the three phones is going on in many districts in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Meghalaya Police on Tuesday conducted a recreation of the crime scene near Wei Sawdong falls along with Sonam and the other accused. The police said Raja Raghuvanshi was hit by all the three contract killers hired by Sonam.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited many places, from Mawlakhiat to a parking lot at Wei Sawdong falls where the crime took place.

"We went to the viewpoint where the murder took place, and we ascertained what was the position of each person and how they attacked him. In fact, they had two separate machetes and both were used. We are looking for the second machete," East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

"She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime... We recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, everything came out... The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned... All three of them dumped his body," the police officer said.

The police said none of them had visited Meghalaya before. The Meghalaya Police also has a team in Indore to continue the investigation.

"They will be camping in Indore and questioning a few people," Mr Syiem added.