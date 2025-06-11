Mangalsutra Helped Crack Honeymoon Murder: Senior Cop To NDTV

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Murder accused Sonam left her mangalsutra and ring at a homestay in Meghalaya.

Police found the items, raising suspicions about her involvement during their honeymoon.

Sonam's husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly murdered by her and three contract killers. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Murder accused Sonam left behind something which the Meghalaya Police found while searching the room of a homestay where the Indore couple stayed. This object gave the police investigation a big hint in which direction the case would go.

Before the couple left the homestay, she left her mangalsutra and a ring in the room, Deputy Inspector General DNR Marak told NDTV.

"In the room of the homestay, we found Sonam's mangalsutra and a ring in the suitcase, which gave us the first doubt. How can a married woman leave her mangalsutra in a suitcase during their honeymoon?" Mr Marak said, referring to the ornament that symbolises marriage.

Sonam's husband Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by her and three contract killers while the couple was on a honeymoon. Another accused and Indore resident, Raj Kushwaha, has been named as her lover who helped in plotting the killing.

"We did a very thorough, detailed investigation and the accused have admitted to their involvement," the police officer said.

On May 23, the contract killers were waiting in another homestay at Nongriat village, waiting for Sonam to make her move. She took Raja out from their homestay under the pretext of taking some scenic photos, the police officer said, and stopped their scooty at a deserted place.

"She walked a bit forward pretending to click photos. The contract killers then came from behind and killed Raja," he said, adding the killers were riding two scootys.

Sonam sat with one contract killer on a scooty, while the other two killers took the second scooty, the police officer said. They took Raja's body to a place called Mawlakhiat and dumped the body there.

"The other accused have said Sonam also helped them in throwing the body," Mr Marak told NDTV.