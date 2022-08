Sonali Phogat murder: The fourth arrest was that of a drug dealer, police said. (File)

In actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder case, two more people have been arrested, including the owner of the Goa club where she was seen partying the night before her death.

The fourth arrest was that of a drug dealer, police said. This brings the total number of arrests in the Haryana BJP leader's death case to four, including her two associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh.